Hardik Pandya named in Baroda squad for Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, out of cricket since September due to back injury, has been named in the Baroda squad for their Group A Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai commencing in Mumbai on December14.

Snehal Parikh, secretary in-charge of the Baroda Cricket Association, confirmed to PTI Pandya’s inclusion in the Baroda squad Monday.

25-year-old Hardik, who suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, was undergoing rehabilitation and was not available for the ongoing Test series in Australia.

Hardik has replaced Babashafi Pathan, also an all-rounder, in the Baroda Ranji squad to take on hosts Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Apart from Hardik, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan is also there in the 15-member squad along with other regulars such as pacers Lukman Meriwala, Rishi Arothe and captain Kedar Devdhar.

This season, Baroda have played five games. They have drawn three, won one and lost one.

In the combined Group A and B standings, they are in the 5th spot with 13 points.

On the other hand, 41-time champions Mumbai are languishing in the 16th spot with five points in their kitty.

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar (Captain), Aditya Waghmode, Vishnu Solanki (Vice Captain), Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Soeb Tai, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala, Shivalik Sharma, Mitesh Patel (wicket-keeper), Dhiren Mistry, Soyeb Soparia, Pratyush Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 19:13 IST