Hardik Pandya’s animated exchange with Murali Kartik during Raipur T20I sparks ‘argument’ buzz, internet senses ‘lafda’
The fan-recorded clip on Hardik Pandya and Murali Kartik, filmed from the stands, had no audio, leaving the animated on-field exchange open to speculation.
Amid India’s sensational win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday, a video claiming an “argument” between Hardik Pandya and former India cricketer Murali Kartik went viral on the internet. The fan-recorded clip, filmed from the stands, had no audio, leaving the animated on-field exchange open to speculation.
The incident is believed to have taken place before the start of the second match of the five-T20I series. Hardik was seen walking onto the field in his practice kit, carrying his bat and gloves, when he crossed paths with Kartik, who was on broadcasting duty.
After exchanging greetings, the two were seen engaged in a lively conversation, with Kartik appearing to explain something and calm the India all-rounder. With no clarity on what was said or how the exchange ended, fans online speculated that the interaction was an argument.
How India dominated in Raipur
Put in to bat, New Zealand made a brisk start through Devon Conway and Tim Seifert, who added 43 off 20 balls. Rachin Ravindra then struck four sixes to push the visitors towards a 200-plus total. However, India struck at regular intervals, with Kuldeep Yadav—playing in place of the injured Axar Patel—leading the bowling effort with figures of 2 for 35. New Zealand eventually posted 208 for 6 on a batting-friendly surface.
India’s reply got off to a shaky start as they lost both openers within the first seven balls. Ishan Kishan then launched a stunning counterattack, racing to a 21-ball fifty—the fastest by an Indian against New Zealand in T20Is. He added 122 runs with captain Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket, completely shifting the momentum.
Kishan smashed 76 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar top-scored with an unbeaten 82 off 37 deliveries, his first T20I fifty in 24 innings. Shivam Dube sealed the chase with 36 not out off 18 balls as India romped home in just 15.2 overs.
The five-match series now moves to Guwahati, which hosts the third T20I on Sunday.
