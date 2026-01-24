Hardik Pandya’s animated exchange with Murali Kartik during Raipur T20I sparks ‘argument’ buzz, internet senses ‘lafda’

Amid India’s sensational win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday, a video claiming an “argument” between Hardik Pandya and former India cricketer Murali Kartik went viral on the internet. The fan-recorded clip, filmed from the stands, had no audio, leaving the animated on-field exchange open to speculation. The incident is believed to have taken place before the start of the second match of the five-T20I series

The incident is believed to have taken place before the start of the second match of the five-T20I series. Hardik was seen walking onto the field in his practice kit, carrying his bat and gloves, when he crossed paths with Kartik, who was on broadcasting duty.

After exchanging greetings, the two were seen engaged in a lively conversation, with Kartik appearing to explain something and calm the India all-rounder. With no clarity on what was said or how the exchange ended, fans online speculated that the interaction was an argument.