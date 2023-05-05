Hardik Pandya to rely on Vijay Shankar in middle order, Josh Little Impact Player: GT’s predicted XI vs RR in IPL 2023

Top-of-the-table Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on May 5. GT have won six and lost three of their nine games so far and have been one of the better sides in the league and are currently on course to secure a spot in the playoffs once again. The Hardik Pandya-led side was stunned in the last game by bottom-of-the-table DC and will be keen to get back to winning ways against RR. GT face RR in their upcoming IPL 2023 fixture.(AFP)

GT won their opening two games against CSK and DC. But lost to KKR in heart-breaking fashion as Rinku Singh hit Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final over of the game to seal an unlikely win for KKR. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against PBKS. Then they lost to RR in the reverse fixture by three wickets in the final over as they could not defend a total of 177 in Ahmedabad. GT got back to winning ways after clinching a memorable 7-run victory over LSG in Lucknow. GT then beat MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. And then came away with two points from Kolkata with a convincing performance. But last time out, GT lost to DC by 5 runs in Ahmedabad as the batters faltered on a tricky pitch after the bowlers had done brilliantly to restrict DC to 130/8.

Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season, he has scored 339 runs in the nine games at a strike rate of 140. Sai Sudharsan has scored 176 runs, Saha has scored 151 runs, while Vijay Shankar and David Miller have scored 205 and 180 runs respectively so far this season. Hardik Pandya scored his second half-century of the season but failed to take the team over the line against DC. He has scored 213 runs so far.

Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar have also played some important knocks for the team. Rashid Khan has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of 8 in the eight games so far. Mohammed Shami has now picked up 17 wickets so far after his spell of 11/4 off 4 overs at the start of the game. Alzarri Joseph has taken 7 wickets but has been expensive on a couple of occasions though and has hence lost his place in the line-up to Noor Ahmed. Ahmed has been brilliant in the five games he has played, picking up 8 wickets already. Mohit Sharma has also picked up 8 wickets. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team.

GT’s predicted XI vs RR:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Top and middle order: David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player: GT have Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar and Jayant Yadav as their Impact Player options.

