Hardik Pandya's message for Mumbai Indians fans after he was ruthlessly booed last season: 'When I go out for toss...'

For Mumbai Indians, 2024 season was the one to forget. The side dealt with a major controversy before even the first ball was bowled in the season after it surprisingly appointed Hardik Pandya as captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. The move sparked outrage among MI supporters, and the team never recovered from the off-field storm, finishing rock-bottom with just four wins in 14 matches – one of their worst campaigns in history. Hardik Pandya addresses a press conference(MI/YouTube)

Adding to the misery, Hardik found himself at the receiving end of relentless boos from Mumbai’s own faithful at the Wankhede, a reflection of their discontent over Rohit’s abrupt removal. But since that forgettable IPL season, Hardik’s fortunes have taken a dramatic turn for the better.

The all-rounder played a pivotal role in India’s dominant T20 World Cup triumph right after the IPL season, slowly winning back the fans who once jeered him. Earlier this month, he further strengthened his redemption story with standout performances in India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign.

Now, Hardik enters IPL 2025 with a chance to complete the turnaround with Mumbai Indians. And ahead of the start of the season, Hardik sent a message to the fans who will turn out in numbers to support the franchise. During a press conference, Hardik subtly urged the fans to support him, requesting cheers instead whenever he steps onto the field.

“I agree with them (when fans say Hardik will be an important part of the side),” the all-rounder said.

“When I go out to bat, cheer for me, when I hit a six, cheer for me. When I go out for toss, cheer for me. I don't want to see any colour other than our colour (at the Wankhede Stadium). That's all that I wish for.”

Hardik also reflected on his journey since last year's IPL, stating that he was confdent to make a turnaround.

“It has been great. It has been an entertaining journey; difficult, yes, but entertaining. I've always considered myself an important player for a team. If I'm executing my all-round skills, it will always benefit the team,” said the MI skipper.

MI's blockbuster opener

It won't be an easy start for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, though, as they take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster away match in Chennai on March 23.

Both franchises have had a season to forget in 2024 – with CSK failing to clinch a playoff spot as well – and will aim for a much-improved performance this year.