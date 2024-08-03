Haris Rauf gets harsh reminder of Virat Kohli's iconic MCG sixes: 'Melbourne abhi bhi yaad aata hai?'

Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf faced a bit of an uncomfortable situation while playing in Major League Cricket as a fan reminded him of the two sixes Virat Kohli hit him during the 2022 T20 World Cup. It was a group-stage encounter between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the Men in Blue required 28 runs off the last 8 balls. Rauf was bowling the penultimate over with Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle, and the match was slipping away from India's reach. Virat Kohli's iconic straight six off Haris Rauf remains one of the most replayed shots.(Getty)

On the fifth ball of the 19th over, Kohli smashed a short ball straight down the ground for a maximum, which completely shifted the momentum in India's way as Rauf started feeling the pressure. The Indian maestro didn't stop there as he hit another six on the last ball of the over. India went on to win the match, with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting the winning run. Meanwhile, Kohli's two magnificent sixes were etched in the history of the T20 World Cup, and they continue to haunt Rauf. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 runs from 53 balls and helped India chase down the target of 160 runs to win the match by four wickets.

During a recently concluded MLC match, Rauf was fielding near the boundary rope when a fan gave him a harsh reminder of Kohli's two sensational six in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan paceman played for San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC 2024 and had a disappointing campaign where he claimed just four wickets in nine matches.

"Haris bhai Melbourne abhi bhi yaad aata hai? Virat ke 2 chakke, yaad hai? (Do you still remember Melbourne? Virat’s two sixes),” the fan asked.

Earlier, Rauf also talked about getting hit for the two sixes, where he heaped praises on Kohli and said he has a different class.

"That was his class and the kind of shots that he plays, and the two sixes that he hit, I don't think any other player could hit those kind of shots. Had Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya hit me like that, I would have been hurt, but that was Kohli, and that's a different class," Rauf said.