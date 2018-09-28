Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India at ICC Women’s WT20, Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain

The Indian team for the ICC Women’s WT20, which will be played in West Indies later this year, was announced on Friday with Harmanpreet Kaur being retained as the captain of the team while left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana has been named as Kaur’s deputy.

The BCCI in a mail said, “The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018.”

The sixth edition of the tournament will be held in the West Indies from 9 to 24 November. India are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the 10-team event. The tournament kicks off with the match between India and New Zealand in Guyana.

England were crowned champions of the inaugural tournament, after which Australia bagged a hat-trick of the titles. The West Indian women came out on top in 2016.

India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 14:47 IST