Harmanpreet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh to be immortalised at PCA Stadium as iconic new stands to debut before South Africa T20I

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is all set to make a grand gesture to honour two of India’s World Cup legends. Following the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) decision earlier this year to name a stand at the Wankhede Stadium after World Cup–winning captain Rohit Sharma, the PCA is now set to immortalise India’s Women’s World Cup–winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the iconic Yuvraj Singh at the stadium in Mullanpur next month. Harmanpreet Kaur and Yuvraj Singh are both ODI World Cup winners

Officiating PCA Secretary Siddhant Sharma confirmed on Saturday that the PCA Stadium will get two new iconic stands named after Harmanpreet and Yuvraj, as a tribute to Punjab’s most influential cricketers. The stands will be unveiled on December 11, ahead of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

“Harmanpreet Kaur will be honoured for her achievement in winning the World Cup and we have announced that a stand will be named after her. On the 11th, during the India–South Africa match, we will inaugurate it. Along with that, a stand named after our former player and two-time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, will also be inaugurated on the same day,” Sharma was quoted by Times of India, telling IANS.

Harmanpreet led India to their maiden world title in women’s cricket earlier this month in Navi Mumbai, when the hosts beat South Africa in the final — a win that marked the dawn of a new era for Indian women’s cricket. PCA also revealed that they would hand out the previously-announced cash prize to the 36-year-old, along with Amanjot Kaur, at the time of the unveiling.

“A stand being named after them is a tiny thing compared to the big feat that they’ve achieved for the nation. This is a small token from us to them in recognition of their achievements,” Sharma added.

He reckoned this step will inspire the next generation. “The up-and-coming players will gain inspiration from cricketers like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah. They’re the ones who motivate the young girls... We also have some surprises coming up for everyone.”

Yuvraj, meanwhile, remains one of India’s most decorated all-rounders, having won two World Cups — the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.