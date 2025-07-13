Harry Brook shown no mercy by Kumar Sangakkara for trying to get cocky against Akash Deep: ‘It’s arrogance; not Bazball’

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara showed no mercy as he tore into Harry Brook after the England middle-order batter gave away his wicket on Day 4 of the Lord's Test against India on Sunday. The right-handed batter, who is ranked No.1 in the ICC Rankings, walked out with a pre-decided aggressive approach as he took down Akash Deep for a couple of fours and a six in the same over. However, his approach did not pay off for long as he ended up losing his wicket to the Indian pacer, who took ten wickets in the previous Edgbaston Test. Kumar Sangakkara minced ho words as he criticised Harry Brook's approach against Akash Deep (PTI)

Off the bowling of Akash Deep, Brook went for a premeditated sweep. The ball was pitched right up, and it slanted at the stumps. The England batter bent across to sweep the delivery, but he ended up being bowled behind his legs as the ball sneaked through to crash into the middle stump.

Akash Deep celebrated in style, and his reaction wasn't surprising considering the treatment he received some overs back at the hands of the Indian pacer. Brook eventually walked back to the pavilion after scoring 23 runs off 19 balls.

Sangakkara, who was on air at the time, said Brook should have adopted a smarter approach. He also said that it was the batter's arrogance that led to his dismissal.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj pleads with Shubman Gill for review, captain reluctantly agrees; pacer vindicated

“I wonder if they've changed fine leg fine, and he wanted to go square. That is not a scoop. The scoop he plays with ease, and this is a sweep, normally played off a spinner, and that was way too much room,” said Sangakkara.

“15 minutes to go for lunch, counterattack started. This is not smart batting,” he added.

‘This is not Bazball’

Sangakkara also criticised England's hyper-aggressive approach on the morning of Day 4, saying this is “not Bazball.” He said Brook should never have counter-attacked considering England were 3 down and struggling to put a good partnership.

"Brook has scooped, and they've given him a gap, so flick it. I think it's a bit of arrogance, not even overconfidence, it's not even Bazball, it's just arrogance. You're counter-attacking and that is a big, big mistake,” said Sangakkara.

Both India and England posted 387 runs in the first innings of the Lord's Test, and there was nothing to separate the two teams after the first three days.

However, India bounced back strongly in the contest. The visitors took four wickets (Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley and Brook) in the first session of Day 4, reducing England to 98/4. Mohammed Siraj scalped the opening two wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash took one wicket each.