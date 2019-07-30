Hasan Ali responds to reports of marrying Indian girl next month

cricket

Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a clarification after media reports surfaced about him getting married to an Indian girl from Haryana in August. While the pacer did not deny the possibility of a wedding, he said that nothing has been confirmed yet.

“Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah,” read the tweet.

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

If all goes well, Hasan will not be the first Pakistan player to marry an Indian girl. Shoaib Malik, who recently retired from cricket, married Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza. Also, former Pakistan cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Hasan Khan have Indian wives.

As per a report in Amar Ujala which quotes Shamia’s father Liaquat Ali, as many as ten family members will leave for UAE on 17 August. These include son Akbar Ali, wife Rahisha, son-in-law Altaf Hussain, daughters Bilkis and Mumtaz and other members of the family.

Shamia has a B.Tech (Aeronautical) degree from Manav Rachna University. She was previously employed with Jet Airways and is currently, working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines.

Hasan Ali has has picked up 82 wickets in 53 ODIs and 31 wickets in 9 Test matches for Pakistan. He was a key member of the team that beat India in the final to win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

