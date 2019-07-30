e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Hasan Ali responds to reports of marrying Indian girl next month

While the pacer did not deny the possibility of a wedding, he said that nothing has been confirmed yet.

cricket Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan's Hasan Ali fielding during the 2nd T20I cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Feb, 3, 2019.
Pakistan's Hasan Ali fielding during the 2nd T20I cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Feb, 3, 2019.(AP)

Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a clarification after media reports surfaced about him getting married to an Indian girl from Haryana in August. While the pacer did not deny the possibility of a wedding, he said that nothing has been confirmed yet.

“Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah,” read the tweet. 

If all goes well, Hasan will not be the first Pakistan player to marry an Indian girl. Shoaib Malik, who recently retired from cricket, married Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza. Also, former Pakistan cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Hasan Khan have Indian wives.

ALSO READ: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali set to marry Indian girl from Haryana’s Mewat - Reports

As per a report in Amar Ujala which quotes Shamia’s father Liaquat Ali, as many as ten family members will leave for UAE on 17 August. These include son Akbar Ali, wife Rahisha, son-in-law Altaf Hussain, daughters Bilkis and Mumtaz and other members of the family.

Shamia has a B.Tech (Aeronautical) degree from Manav Rachna University. She was previously employed with Jet Airways and is currently, working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines.

Hasan Ali has has picked up 82 wickets in 53 ODIs and 31 wickets in 9 Test matches for Pakistan. He was a key member of the team that beat India in the final to win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 19:08 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha MissingParliament LiveTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss