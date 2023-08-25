News / Cricket / Hasan Ali's insane prediction moments before Pakistan's thrilling win over Afghanistan leaves internet stunned

Hasan Ali's insane prediction moments before Pakistan's thrilling win over Afghanistan leaves internet stunned

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 25, 2023 05:15 PM IST

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a thrilling finish to second ODI of the series in Hambantota.

In a nail-biting encounter, Pakistan's lower-order batsmen displayed nerves of steel, narrowly clinching victory by a mere wicket against Afghanistan in a tension-filled second one-day international on Thursday. In a heart-pounding finish to the game, the no.10 batter, Naseem Shah (10 not out), expertly guided a delivery from seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi to the boundary, securing a dramatic win for Pakistan with just one ball remaining. This triumphant chase propelled Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf (R) celebrate after Pakistan won by 1 wicket during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Afghanistan(AFP)
Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf (R) celebrate after Pakistan won by 1 wicket during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Afghanistan(AFP)

After Pakistan's thrilling victory, a tweet by their pacer Hasan Ali took the social media by storm. Just moments before the team's triumph, Hasan took to his official Twitter account to make a bold prediction, and astonishingly, the match unfolded exactly as he had foretold. The sidelined Pakistan star had tweeted that the team would secure victory with a four off an edge; remarkably, Naseem's decisive shot indeed came from an outside edge, with the ball racing to the third man boundary.

Also read: Watch: Babar Azam fumes, gestures to Nabi with fingers after dishing cold post-match handshakes following PAK vs AFG ODI

Defending 11 runs from the last over, bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi executed a run-out at the non-striker's end as Shadab ventured out of his crease before the delivery. However, Shah and the 11th batsman, Haris Rauf, maintained their composure and shattered Afghanistan's hopes of clinching their maiden ODI victory over Pakistan.

“It is hurting because we had enough runs, but at the last moment they took the game away from us,” Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid said. “There were some easy balls (in the death overs) to the batsmen and they smashed it. We weren’t able to control the pressure.”

Here's how the internet reacted to Hassan's prediction:

In the first innings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (151) and Ibrahim Zadran (80) orchestrated a remarkable partnership of 227 runs for the opening wicket, marking Afghanistan's second-highest-ever stand for any wicket in an ODI. This was a significant turnaround for Afghanistan's batting display, especially after their previous game where they were bundled out for a mere 59 runs within 20 overs, resulting in a 142-run loss.

The final match of the series will be played on Saturday at Colombo before both teams compete in next week's Asia Cup. Pakistan will begin their campaign against Nepal, while Afghanistan are pitted alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group D.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out