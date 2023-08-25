Hasan Ali's insane prediction moments before Pakistan's thrilling win over Afghanistan leaves internet stunned

In a nail-biting encounter, Pakistan's lower-order batsmen displayed nerves of steel, narrowly clinching victory by a mere wicket against Afghanistan in a tension-filled second one-day international on Thursday. In a heart-pounding finish to the game, the no.10 batter, Naseem Shah (10 not out), expertly guided a delivery from seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi to the boundary, securing a dramatic win for Pakistan with just one ball remaining. This triumphant chase propelled Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf (R) celebrate after Pakistan won by 1 wicket during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Afghanistan(AFP)

After Pakistan's thrilling victory, a tweet by their pacer Hasan Ali took the social media by storm. Just moments before the team's triumph, Hasan took to his official Twitter account to make a bold prediction, and astonishingly, the match unfolded exactly as he had foretold. The sidelined Pakistan star had tweeted that the team would secure victory with a four off an edge; remarkably, Naseem's decisive shot indeed came from an outside edge, with the ball racing to the third man boundary.

Defending 11 runs from the last over, bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi executed a run-out at the non-striker's end as Shadab ventured out of his crease before the delivery. However, Shah and the 11th batsman, Haris Rauf, maintained their composure and shattered Afghanistan's hopes of clinching their maiden ODI victory over Pakistan.

“It is hurting because we had enough runs, but at the last moment they took the game away from us,” Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid said. “There were some easy balls (in the death overs) to the batsmen and they smashed it. We weren’t able to control the pressure.”

Here's how the internet reacted to Hassan's prediction:

In the first innings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (151) and Ibrahim Zadran (80) orchestrated a remarkable partnership of 227 runs for the opening wicket, marking Afghanistan's second-highest-ever stand for any wicket in an ODI. This was a significant turnaround for Afghanistan's batting display, especially after their previous game where they were bundled out for a mere 59 runs within 20 overs, resulting in a 142-run loss.

The final match of the series will be played on Saturday at Colombo before both teams compete in next week's Asia Cup. Pakistan will begin their campaign against Nepal, while Afghanistan are pitted alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group D.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON