'Have never seen him complaining': India coach addresses crucial Shardul vs Ashwin debate before Bangladesh match

India is gearing up to face Bangladesh in what could be their fourth consecutive victory in the 2023 World Cup. They showcased dominant performances in previous three matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, with India successfully chasing down their targets with relative ease. Throughout these games, most of the players in the starting XI wrote themselves, with the exception being Shubman Gill, who was replaced by Ishan Kishan due to a bout of dengue in the first two matches. Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the opener Chennai was attributed to the slow pitch, while Shardul Thakur took his place in the next two games in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Ravichandran Ashwin (L) played against Australia in India's opener vs Australia, while Shardul Thakur took his place in the next two games at 2023 World Cup(Files)

In the two games against Afghanistan and Pakistan, Shardul Thakur played a relatively minor role, bowling just two overs without claiming a wicket in the latter. Many have advocated for Ashwin's inclusion in the XI, citing his potential to play a more significant role. However, the team management continues to place its trust in Shardul Thakur, primarily due to his added batting skills in the lower-middle order.

Paras Mhambrey, India's bowling coach, has addressed the contentious decision to keep Ashwin out of the playing XI, despite repeated calls from cricket enthusiasts and experts. While Mhambrey understands that it is a tough call to leave Ashwin out, it is important for the management to field the best XI in consideration with the surface conditions and team combination.

“It's a really tough one. When you have a world-class bowler (like Ashwin) in your 15, and you are unable to give him a game. It's a tough call and you have to take such calls,” Mhambrey said in the press conference ahead of the game against Bangladesh.

"I think the conversation has always been team-centric. All the decisions that we have taken, not only before this game but over the last few years are based on the team. We go with the side that's best for the surface, and the best combination," Mhambrey said.

'Never seen him grumpy'

Paras Mhambrey also commended Ashwin's attitude and team spirit, insisting that the off-spinner has always remained available for the side despite not always being part of the XI.

"And in that sense, he has been a great lad, he understands that. He is a great team guy. I have never seen him grumpy, never seen him complaining anytime for any of the last few years, he has been with us. Having someone like that really helps. And I think credit goes to him. Even after so many years, he is there, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigours, and he keeps bowling. He is a great team man. I must compliment that," said the bowling coach.

