Hayden takes shot at India for not congratulating Travis Head amid Siraj row: 'There should be moment of humility'

The Adelaide Test saw India going down by ten wickets against Australia and as a result, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands on level terms. However, the second Test of the five-match series will be remembered for the heated exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head on Day 2. Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Head after dismissing him. The Indian pacer's antics were not taken too kindly by the Adelaide crowd as Head already smashed 140 runs. Australia's Travis Head (R) throws the ball as India's Mohammed Siraj looks on. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)(AFP)

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden has now weighed in, on the entire controversy. He stated that he is fine with a pacer having a go at the batter, however, he did criticise India for not congratulating Head even after he played a game-changing innings.

“There is no need to take further action on that. It was an incident that neither party really enjoyed. I don't think the cricket public enjoys that sort of reaction. He has bowled a wonderful ball, let's not forget that. An innings that was absolutely superb, it was a really significant moment. The removal of Travis Head,” said Hayden while doing commentary for Star Sports on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test.

"He said 'well bowled'. I could lip-read. But I suppose, in the heat of the battle there is going always going to be misinterpretation. But the point is my opinion, all is fair in love and war when it comes to the actual removal of the batter.

‘Moment of humility’

Hayden opined that there should have been a moment of humility from the visitors' camp and they should have gone up to Head to say ‘Well played’.

“For someone who has played as magnificently as Travis Head did, there should be a moment of humility from the opposition side to say well played rather than the send-off. I don't expect that from the fast bowler, because he is pumped up full of gas and energy. But from the rest of the field, there should be a movement towards the batter, a decent clap, and a ‘well played’,” said Hayden.

On stumps on Day 2, Head had stated that he only said ‘well bowled’ to Siraj after the latter bowled him through a yorker. However, as per him, Siraj did not react as expected and there were some words exchanged.

Mohammed Siraj provided a completely different version of the story on Day 3, saying Head never said ‘well bowled’ and that he was lying.

While commentary on Day 3, both Hayden and Murali Vijay claimed that Travis Head did indeed say ‘well bowled’ to Siraj.

Speaking of the second Test, Australia registered an emphatic ten-wicket win after chasing down the target of 19 in just 3.2 overs.

India and Australia will now square off in the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. The match will be played from December 14-18.