'He ain't Hardik Pandya': India's 'desperate' act leaves MSK Prasad worried as 'inexperienced' talent set for BGT debut

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee sprung a surprise with their India squad announcement for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia as they picked uncapped all-rounder Nitish Reddy for the tour. While the Andhra star, who made his India debut earlier this month in the T20I series against Bangladesh at home, will be backed for a Hardik Pandya-like role, the selection left former chief selector MSK Prasad concerned. Hardik Pandya bowling with a red ball.(Instagram/Hardik Pandya)

Nitish burst into India reckoning after a brilliant season for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their run to the IPL 2024 final earlier this year. He then proved his all-round worth with a blazing 74 off 34 in the second T20I against Bangladesh, where he also picked two wickets.

However, what left Prasad worried was his inexperience in red-ball cricket, having only played 21 First-Class matches so far, where he scored 708 runs, comprising a ton, and picked 55 wickets, with two fi-fers. In fact, the all-rounder did not have a promising Duleep Trophy campaign as well, having scored two ducks in five innings and picking two wickets in 48 overs.

Speaking to Star Sports, Prasad does feel that Nitish is all set to make his Test debut in Perth, but warned India that “he ain't Hardik.”

“I suppose because they picked him earlier, and gave him a chance. They are sure about his batting and that he can bowl 8-10 overs like Hardik Pandya used to bowl. But he is not Hardik, who bowls at 140. He just bowls at 125 to 130kmph. And maybe they could have...I just a little concerned with his experience in red-ball cricket because he hasn't played the format enough. He did take about 25 wickets in a few of the last domestic seasons, but still, I'm concerned because of the kind of role we gave to Hardik back then after whatever Test cricket he had played. I hope he makes good use of the two India A matches he is supposed to play,” he said.

A look at Nitish Reddy's Ranji Trophy performance

Nitish may lack experience, but in the previous Ranji Trophy season, he showed his ability to swing the new ball both ways. He was also their highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps at 18.76, which featured a five-for against Mumbai.

Ahead of a likely debut in Australia, Nitish will get the chance to prove his worth and get match practice in India's 'A' series against Australia, which begins on Thursday.