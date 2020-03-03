e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘He does not have a brain’: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan player after mediocre show

'He does not have a brain': Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan player after mediocre show

When Pakistan lost to India in the World Cup clash last year, he questioned his technique and the way he responded to pressure.

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shoaib Akhtar
File image of Shoaib Akhtar(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib AKhtar has lashed out Fakhar Zaman for being reckless and for not putting his hand up and performing for his side in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. These comments were made after Zaman, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars, has struggled to hit any form in the competition. The left-hander has scored 74 runs in three games at an average of 24.66 and a strike-rate of 125.42.

“The person who doesn’t have a brain is Fakhar Zaman. When you have one player [Chris Lynn] who is already playing fast, then Fakhar needs to understand that he can slow down a bit,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Chris Lynn is not some Viv Richards. Lynn plays well where there is equal bounce like Australia. He is good aggressive player, but you need just one aggressive player like that.

ALSO READ: ‘How can you question his technique?’ Inzamam-ul-Haq slams Virat Kohli’s critics, gives ‘suggestion’ to India captain

“Qalandars batting line-up is made up of similar kind of batsmen who just believes in senseless hitting. You can play aggressively and take chances in the powerplay, but in the next 14 overs you need to know how to anchor the innings, take quick singles and then finish well.”

Shoaib Akhtar, who never minces his words, has been critical of Zaman earlier too. When Pakistan lost to India in the World Cup clash last year, he questioned his technique and the way he responded to pressure.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

