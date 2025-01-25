'He has an average of 56. He scores runs but gets dropped': Harbhajan baffled with India star's Champions Trophy snub

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, was not picked in the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy last week. The selectors put faith in KL Rahul, seemingly the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the ODIs, and Rishabh Pant for the tournament; Pant made his return to the fifty-over format last week during the series against Sri Lanka. Harbhajan Singh spoke about the exclusion of India star in the Champions Trophy squad(X)

Samson's last ODI appearance was in December 2023 during the away series against South Africa; at the time, Pant was still recovering from the injuries sustained in a car accident. However, Samson was dropped in the 2024 series against Sri Lanka, with Pant making a return to the format.

Interestingly, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter averages over 56 in 16 ODIs so far, and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his surprise at Samson being neglected for the Champions Trophy. In a chat with Switch, Harbhajan stated that Samson's batting “suits” the ODI format.

“Truly, I feel bad for him. He scores runs but he is dropped. I know you can only select 15, but I feel his batting suits the format. He has an average of 55-56, but he isn't even there as a second wicketkeeper. When we talk about selecting him, people ask, in whose place? Places can be made,” Harbhajan said.

Additionally, Harbhajan also spoke about Yuzvendra Chahal's snub, stating that the selectors should've considered the leg-spinner for added variation.

“Sanju isn't there. Yuzvendra Chahal isn't there, too. You've picked four spinners, two of them are left-armers. You could've included a leg-spinner for variation, too. Chahal is a superb bowler. I don't know what wrong he did that he doesn't fit this team,” said Harbhajan.

Thought Yashasvi would open, but…

Harbhajan believed Yashasvi Jaiswal, who received his maiden ODI call-up for the series against England and the eventual Champions Trophy, would open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma; however, with Shubman Gill being named the Indian vice-captain, the possibility is unlikely.

“I thought Yashasvi would open, but now, I don't feel that. Shubman Gill is the vice-captain, so he will play. And Yashasvi won't bat at three or four, because Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will occupy those spots,” said Harbhajan.