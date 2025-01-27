'He is not needed...': Mohammed Shami set to miss 3rd England T20I as well; comeback match details finally revealed

The biggest mystery in Indian cricket at the moment – bigger than Rohit Sharma's future, Virat Kohli's form, and Jasprit Bumrah's injury – is Mohammed Shami's absence from India's Playing XI. The India pacer surprisingly missed not just the series opener in Kolkata but also the 2nd game in Chennai, leading to speculations about his future. Has he not fully recovered? Does he not fit in the scheme of things? WRONG. Shami is 100 per cent fine and raring to go, and the reason he's not playing is something else. Mohammed Shami is bowling 'at full tilt'(AP)

With uncertainty surrounding Bumrah and his availability for the Champions Trophy, the Indian team management is preserving Shami for the 50-overs. Everyone involved in the thick of things is, in fact, very impressed with Shami and the way he has recovered and put in the hard yards to finally reach match fitness, but presently, his role in the Indian team is long-term.

Hence, using Shami judiciously seems to be the flavour of the month. Hence, to ensure Shami doesn't break down, or summer the same fate as Bumrah, the India pacer is set to play a very limited role in the T20Is, perhaps no role at all. However, once the ODIs kick in, expect Shami to come out all guns blazing.

"Shami has shed 2 kgs from what he gained before his injury. He is bowling at full tilt. He is not needed as much in the T20 matches. But he should be good to go once the ODIs come around," a report carried in the Times of India stated.

Why leaving Shami out of T20Is is not that bad a call after all

Based on this, it is safe to say that Shami is out of the third T20I against Rajkot, too. Besides, with India winning both their matches in Kolkata and Chennai, it is all but imperative that coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav wouldn't fiddle around with the playing combination too much.

Shami hasn't played an international game for India in over a year – since the 2023 World Cup final. His ankle injury, the surgery required to get it right, and rehabilitation has taken longer than expected. As a matter of fact, Shami was initially expected to be back in time for India's home season, but those hopes were dashed… and then some. Not only did Shami miss the home season, but he played no role in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This was all the more surprising because he was a regular feature for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

As frustration among fans grew, all the attention was diverted towards the NCA, who had the final say on Shami. In between, there were reports that Shami's knee was swollen, although nothing officially was shared by the BCCI on that front. The wait finally ended – or it so seemed – when Shami was finally named in India's squad for the England T20Is and subsequently the ODIs and the Champions Trophy. Shami was the leading wicket-taker at the 2023 World Cup, and the second-highest back in 2019, and it only makes sense to have India's best pacer fit and ready to unleash in another high-profile ICC tournament.