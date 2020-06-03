e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / He likes to sit with everyone and have dinner: Mohammed Shami says players miss MS Dhoni’s presence

He likes to sit with everyone and have dinner: Mohammed Shami says players miss MS Dhoni’s presence

Shami got his start for India under former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and in a recent chat show, the seamer revealed that the Indian players miss Dhoni’s presence in and off the field.

cricket Updated: Jun 03, 2020 08:22 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni and Mohammed Shami.
File image of MS Dhoni and Mohammed Shami.(PTI)
         

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has become a regular member of the India fast bowling unit across all formats. The right-arm pacer has gained fitness in the last couple of years, playing under Virat Kohli, and is now regarded as “2nd-innings Shami”, because of his ability to pick wickets in the 2nd innings of a Test match. But Shami got his start for India under former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and in a recent chat show, the seamer revealed that the Indian players miss Dhoni’s presence in and off the field.

Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. Shami, in an Instagram Live chat with Rohit Juglan revealed the impact Dhoni used to have on the dressing room.

Also read: With saliva or not, Shami says he can get reverse swing if shine is maintained

“I played in all the formats under him barring IPL. With regard to guidance, he will always treat his teammates in such a way that you won’t even feel that he is M S Dhoni,” Shami said.

“He is such a big player. I have a lot of memories about him. Now also we think, Mahi Bhai will come and it will be fun playing,” he further added.

Also read: Ex-Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh dies of suspected COVID-19

“One thing I like is he (Dhoni) likes to sit with everyone and have dinner. There are always two-four people with him. We chat till late night, and these are the things that one miss,” the fast bowler further revealed.

The India wicketkeeper was set to return for Chennai Super Kings this year in the Indian Premier League but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic. As the cricket world is set to restart in July, the fate of IPL still remains undecided.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall today, high alert in Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall today, high alert in Mumbai
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In