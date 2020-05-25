e-paper
He never slides or dives, is different from me and Suresh Raina: Jonty Rhodes lauds India cricketer

In an Instagram Live chat with India cricketer Suresh Raina, Rhodes included India fielder Ravindra Jadeja in the list of his favourite World and India fielders.

cricket Updated: May 25, 2020 15:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India Cricket Team and Jonty Rhodes.
File image of India Cricket Team and Jonty Rhodes.(HT Collage)
         

When speaking about best fielders in the world of all-time, there is one name who is likely to feature in every list - Jonty Rhodes. The South African cricketer redefined fielding with some of the most memorable catches, run outs and dives on the ground. A look back at Rhodes’ career highlights will give a glimpse of some of the most entertaining moments in cricket history - and that is why is still regarded as an inspiration for cricketers when it comes to fielding. So, if Rhodes praises a player for his fielding efforts, it certainly holds a significant value.

In an Instagram Live chat with India cricketer Suresh Raina, Rhodes included India fielder Ravindra Jadeja in the list of his favourite World and India fielders. In the video, Raina asked: “Name your favourite world and India fielders.”

In response, Rhodes started off by naming Proteas allrounder AB de Villiers. “I love to watch AB de Villiers - whether he is batting or fielding, he’s a very entertaining guy. I think Martin Guptill is a very good fielder from New Zealand.”

Then, he went on to praise Jadeja. “Then, Jaddu, he’s not bad, eh. I keep saying, people should throw over the top, but he is always throwing side-arm, yet he just doesn’t seem to miss. He’s a very different to you and I, a bit like Michael Bevan,” he said.

“He’s very fast across the field, you never saw him really dive or slide, because he’s got such good speed, he will get to the ball. You and I would always dodge, we are dirty fielders, we would get to the ground, get dirty, and get up quickly,” he said.

“Someone like Jaddu or Michael Bevan, because their speed is incredible, you hardly see them diving, unless it’s a dive on the boundary. Jaddu, these days, he has taken some fantastic catches in both Tests and ODIs. The key is he’s fully committed, he’s got the big sword, he’s a pretty brave guy,” he further added.

