'Helmet pe LBW milega': Rishabh Pant's dig at Bangladesh star's height gets Gavaskar, Karthik ROFL

There is rarely a dull moment when Rishabh Pant is around. Regarded as a pure match-winner in red-ball cricket due to his ability to score freely in all conditions, the India wicketkeeper-batter made a stunning comeback to Test cricket by hitting a century in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. If his batting gave sleepless nights to Bangladesh bowlers, his chirpy nature behind the stumps entertained everyone. Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best behind the stumps(BCCI)

Pant's words of encouragement for India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were one of the highlights during India's fielding. Such is Pant's enterprising nature that he even helped Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto set the field when he was batting in the second innings.

Things were pretty much the same in the second Test at the Green Park in Kanpur. Pant was at his best while standing up to Ashwin. Seeing the India all-rounder bowl slightly short to Shanto, Pant asked the senior-pro to get it fuller. In the next ball, Ashwin obliged and trapped Shanto LBW.

Pant's shenanigans did not end there. When Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim were trying to forge a partnership, an Ashwin delivery in the 33rd over bounced a bit more and hit Mominul on the helmet. Pant saw the funny side of it and told the close-in fielders that they had a chance to get an LBW even if the ball hit Mominul's helmet.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box at that time, could not control his laughter. He explained to the viewers that helmet LBW was a reference to Mominul's height.

"What Rishabh Pant is trying to say in Hindi is that you can get an LBW off the helmet as well. He is referring to Mominul's height. Only Rishabh Pant can think like that," Gavaskar said before enjoying a hearty laugh with fellow commentator Dinesh Karthik.

Rain forces early stumps on Day 1

Bangladesh were 107-3 against India when rain stopped play on day one Friday of the second test.

Only 35 overs were possible.

Bangladesh, 74-2 at lunch, resumed 15 minutes late in the second session due to a light shower. Then, only 45 minutes of action were possible due to poor light. As soon as the players went off, a downpour meant no further play was possible.

Mominul was unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 6 in an unbroken stand of 27 off 37 balls at stumps.

India opted to field under overcast conditions, the first time in a home test since 2015.

Pace bowler Akash Deep (2-14) struck twice in the first session after play was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield.