'He's as good as anyone in world cricket. Man to watch out for': India great's huge verdict on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been a revelation in T20 cricket over the last few months. Having impressed India selectors with his superb ability to bowl yorkers at will and maintain a calm head in the death overs during 2022 Indian Premier League season, Arshdeep emulated the same in international cricket as well which now left many to believe that the youngster is a strong contender for the T20 World Cup. And following his impressive performance against West Indies in the fourth T20I where Arshdeep picked a three-fer, India great Venkatesh Prasad gave a huge verdict on the 23-year-old.

Arshdeep finished with 3 for 12 in just 3.1 overs, two of which were picked in the death overs with perfect yorkers. Arshdeep's efforts saw India reduce West Indies for just 132 runs in 19.1 overs. hence scripting a 59-run win which helped them seal the series as well.

What was even more impressive about Arshdeep was that he conceded only a single, while picking two wickets, in the seven deliveries he bowled in the death overs.

Mighty impressed by Arshdeep's prowess, Prasad took to Twitter to post, “Arshdeep Singh at 23 in the death overs is as good as anyone in World cricket. Early says in his career but seems to have a very steady head on his shoulders besides great skills. Man to watch out for #IndvWI.”

Earlier, former India captain and ex-chief selector, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, had urged incumbent chief selector Chetan Sharma to pick the left-arm seamer in India's T20 World Cup squad while making a massive pressiction on Arshdeep.

“He will be the future world no.1 in T20Is. He is simply outstanding. Arshdeep Singh! Make a note of it. He will be in the T20 World Cup team. Come on Chetu, please take his name also,” he had said on Fan Code before the start of the third T20I match between India and West Indies.

