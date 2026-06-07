‘He’s the best T20 player in the world': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's temperament left Indian selectors with no choice

Michael Vaughan has backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India selection with a stunning claim, saying the 15-year-old is currently the best T20 player in the world. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. (ANI Pic Service)

Sooryavanshi was named in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, with Shreyas Iyer appointed captain. The call-up came after a record-breaking IPL season in which the Rajasthan Royals opener scored 776 runs, broke Chris Gayle’s single-season sixes record, and was named both the MVP and Emerging Player of the season.

Vaughan, speaking on Sky Sports, said the selection was fully justified and pointed to Sooryavanshi’s ability to produce his biggest performances under pressure.

“I think he’s the best T20 player in the world. Absolutely, it’s the right call,” Vaughan said. “I honestly have watched him over the last year or so, and you study when he scores his runs, and you look at the eliminators in the IPL. Fifteen years of age, he got a 97. The next game he gets a 96. You look at an Under-19 World Cup final, what does he do? Gets a 175.”

Sky Sports’ own analysis had earlier described Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as arguably the best T20 opener in the world after a season that included a 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a 29-ball 97 against the same opponent, a 38-ball 93 against Lucknow Super Giants and a 47-ball 96 against Gujarat Titans.

“He’s Damaging The Best Bowlers In This Generation”: Vaughan Vaughan said Sooryavanshi’s impact could not be treated as an ordinary teenage promise because of the quality of bowlers he has attacked.

“This kid can just deliver when it really matters. We’re watching and studying something very, very, very special. I honestly, at this minute, I think he’s the best T20 player in the world,” Vaughan said. “Honestly, his strike rates are beyond anything that we’ve ever seen. He’s hitting Jasprit Bumrah’s first ball for six, Pat Cummins’ first ball for six, Josh Hazlewood’s first ball for six. He’s not hitting trundlers. He’s damaging the best bowlers in this generation.”

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Vaughan added that the debate around Sooryavanshi has already moved beyond whether he is ready. According to him, teams are now trying to work out how to stop a batter who is still only 15. “People are kind of already having huge debates of how to bowl to a 15-year-old,” he said.

Sooryavanshi’s selection has also created a potential landmark moment for Indian cricket. If he makes his debut during the Ireland or England series, he will become the youngest player to represent India’s senior men’s team. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also said Sooryavanshi had “picked himself” after almost single-handedly carrying the Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs of IPL 2026.