'Hold your breath, this is a request...': Hardik Pandya delivers 'not a fight' statement before India vs Pakistan clash

Team India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is looking forward to the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, emphasizing that he doesn't see it as a "fight" but rather as an exciting challenge. The India all-rounder has a history of strong performances against Pakistan, and he is eager to replicate his success under the leadership of Rohit Sharma on Sunday. Hardik Pandya of India gathers the ball during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024(Getty Images via AFP)

India made a solid start to their T20 World Cup campaign earlier this week, decimating Ireland by 8 wickets in a one-sided contest in New York. On the contrary, Pakistan endured a shocking upset, facing a Super Over defeat to hosts United States on Thursday.

In his six T20Is against Pakistan, Hardik's contributions with the bat have been moderate, totaling 84 runs with a highest score of 40. However, he has excelled with the ball, claiming 11 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.5, including a standout performance of 3/8. His all-round capabilities will be crucial as India aims to secure a victory in this high-stakes encounter.

"Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games," Hardik told 'Star Sports'.

"It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history.

“India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt. So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us," Hardik said.

India vs Pakistan

Team India will be aiming to make it two wins in two when they meet a morally weak Pakistan side; Babar Azam's men are facing intense scrutiny following their shock defeat to the USA in their opening match in Dallas. After both sides were tied at 159, the United States secured a thrilling win in the Super Over, putting a dent in Pakistan's hopes for progression towards the Super 8s.