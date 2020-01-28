‘Hope he represents Pakistan for 100 Tests, 400 T20Is & 150 ODIs’: Former Aussie all-rounder on young Pakistan star

cricket

Former Australia batsman and current coach of BBL side Melbourne Stars David Hussey believes rookie Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has the credentials to make a huge impression even in international cricket. After impressing in PSL and then for Melbourne Stars in BBL, Rauf was picked for Pakistan’s T20I side which beat Bangladesh in the just-concluded series. “Whatever Haris Rauf does, I hope he actually represents Pakistan for 100 Tests, 400 T20Is & 150 ODIs. He’s brought a different dynamic to our group, he’s tried every game he’s played, he fields his butt off & he’s just fitted in the group perfectly,” Hussey said.

Haris Rauf impressed everyone with his pace and movement in the BBL where he revealed that he was excited to share the dressing room with his idol Dale Steyn.

“I was extremely delighted to know that I was going to play with Dale Steyn as he is my idol,” he told PCB. “Sharing the dressing room with him helped me a great deal as I got to work on my outswing with him. We had a couple of net sessions in which he taught me how to control it.”

“But there was no pressure. In fact, it was a proud moment for me that I was replacing my idol. I wanted to fill in his shoes and bring out the performances which the team had expected from him.” Rauf added.

“I admire him a lot,” he said. “He has done great for his country, he is a tremendous fast bowler and is a perfect role model for any youngster who wants to become a fast bowler. With him around you have a lot to learn and sharing a dressing room with your hero is like a dream come true. If he isn’t playing it’s in a way a loss for me because I am not able to share the ball with him. His aggression is the thing I love about him. I obviously follow his work ethics, lifestyle and ability to control the line with outswingers,” he said in an interview to ESPNCricinfo.