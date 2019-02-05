‘How about ironing your uniform’, Rohit Sharma indulges in Instagram banter with Yuzvendra Chahal

As India prepare to take on New Zealand in the first game of their three-match T20I series in Wellington on Wednesday, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been involved in a light-hearted banter on Instagram.

Following India’s triumphant ODI campaign in New Zealand, where they notched up a comprehensive 4-1 win over the hapless Black Caps, Chahal, who was among the standout performers for the visitors as he took nine wickets from the five matches, took to Instagram with a motivational message.

“Think big, believe big, act big, and the results will be big”, the spinner captioned a photo featuring himself with fellow bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

Incidentally, Chahal’s team India livery was full of creases. Sharma, not one to miss out on opportunities to troll the leggie, responded with the remark: “How about ironing your uniform.”

Chahal took the banter in good spirit, responding with, “And my big brother trying to troll me hmm nice try bhaiya you improved little bit keep up”, following up with a series of clapping and laughter emojis.

Having registered comfortable ODI series win over the Black Caps, India will now look to repeat their dominance with another win in the T20I series.

Sharma is on the verge of some personal glory as well. If the visitors can win the three-match series by 2-0 or a bigger margin, Sharma will become the second most successful skipper for the visitors in the shortest format of the game. The top spot belongs to veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni with 41 wins in 72 matches with a winning percentage of 59.28.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 19:59 IST