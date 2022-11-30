'How much can Samson tolerate? Rayudu’s career ended similarly': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts BCCI for 'internal politics'

Team India's stance on Sanju Samson during the ongoing New Zealand tour has not just left fans furious but also left veterans and experts questioning the logic behind it. Samson was benched throughout the T20I series before being brought back for the ODI series opener only to be dropped for the second and the third game. Amid the criticism against the Indian team, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has lashed out at BCCI and the team selectors over their stance on Samson, alleging them of “internal politics”.

Hardik Pandya, who led the Indian side in the T20I series, explained the Samson scenario as an “unfortunate” case and leaving him out of the playing XI was owing to strategic reasons.

After the T20Is, Samson was picked in the ODI match in Auckland last Friday. He scored a 38-ball 36 and was involved in a 96-run stand with Shreyas Iyer. Yet, he was dropped in the second game to make way for an all-rounder in Deepak Hooda aas India felt the need of a sixthh bowling option.

ALSO READ: Watch: Sanju Samson gets special batting lesson from head coach VVS Laxman ahead of 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Kaneria slammed BCCI saying that Ambati Rayudu's career had ended in a similar manner, before alleging that if there was any personal disliking towards Samson among the players.

He said: "Ambati Rayudu’s career ended similarly. He scored a lot of runs, but he also faced zyadti (excessiveness). The reason is BCCI and the selection committee’s internal politics. Is there liking or disliking among players?”

“How much can a player tolerate? He already tolerates a lot and scores wherever he gets the opportunity. We might lose a good player because he faces the torture of selection and non-selection in the team. Everyone wants to see his strokes in extra-cover, cover, and especially pull shots,” he added.

India decided to play an unchanged XI in the series-deciding third and final ODI in Christchurch, meaning Samson was kept warming benches again. The Rajasthan Royals captain will head back from New Zealand as he is not a part of the India ODI squad for the Bangladesh tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON