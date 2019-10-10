e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

‘Humbled by your gesture’: Nita Ambani visits Hardik Pandya in London - see pic

Hardik is in the UK to get his back treated by the same doctor who treated him during India’s tour of England in 2018 and during the 2019 World Cup.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent a successful surgery for an acute lower-back injury, in London.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent a successful surgery for an acute lower-back injury, in London.(PTI)
         

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent surgery to treat his lower back injury, on Thursday expressed gratitude to Nita Ambani, the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation for visiting him in the UK. Ambani met Hardik on Wednesday, after which the all-rounder tweeted a picture of both along with the caption: “Thank you Bhabhi for coming to meet me here in London. Humbled by your gesture. Your wishes and encouraging words mean a lot to me. You have always been an inspiration.” Ambani is currently in the UK to attend a Sports Business Summit.

Also Read: ‘Asked right-handers to bat left-handed’: Misbah snaps at Pak journalists

On Wednesday, praising Jasprit Bumrah and the Pandya brothers she said: “Transformational journey of a young boy who was discovered by Mumbai Indians (MI) from a small town of India has been exceptional.”

“Today, Bumrah is an inspiration to countless young boys and girls. In the last 10 years, MI have discovered several young talents like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and so many more,” she added.

Hardik is in the UK to get his back treated by the same doctor who treated him during India’s tour of England in 2018 and during the 2019 World Cup. He last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa where he aggravated his back problem and was, therefore, not picked in the squad for the ongoing three-Test series against the Proteas.

Also Read: Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Kohli reveals reason behind move

On Tuesday, he had posted a video on his Twitter handle about his road to recovery. “Baby steps... but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot,” he had captioned the video.

The 25-year-old is also set to miss the T20I series against Bangladesh which will be played from November 3.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:46 IST

tags
top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Oct 10, 2019 18:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket