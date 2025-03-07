'I asked Virat Kohli to hit me for a six': Abrar Ahmed ‘teased’ India star, reveals two-word message from him after game

For Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, facing Virat Kohli was the realization of a lifelong dream. The 26-year-old leg-spinner got his chance to bowl to Kohli in the high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. Although Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat, for Abrar, the match also held personal significance. Abrar Ahmed (R) spoke about his battle with Virat Kohli in the Champions Trophy(AP)

Abrar, who was overlooked in both the 2023 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup clash in New York, made an impact with a disciplined spell of 1-28 in his ten overs. More importantly, he held Kohli in check with his tight bowling, ensuring the Indian maestro had to work hard for his runs. Abrar also dismissed Shubman Gill in the game.

“My childhood dream of bowling to Kohli has come true in Dubai,” Abrar told Telecom Asia Sport. “It was a great challenge and I took the liberty of teasing him, asking him to hit me a six, but he never got angry. Kohli is a great batter, we all know that. But he is a great human being too.”

It was Kohli’s reaction after the match that left Abrar in awe. “He said, ‘well bowled’ after the match, and that made my day,” he added. “I have grown up idolizing Kohli and used to tell Under-19 players that one day I will bowl to him.”

The admiration extended beyond just cricketing skills. Abrar was particularly taken aback by Kohli’s supreme fitness and work ethic. “Kohli's fitness is outstanding. The way he runs between the wicket is eye-catching and that's what makes him a unique cricketer.”

Abrar on Gill celebration

Abrar produced a stunning delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill, sending the Indian opener back with a ball that turned sharply and rattled the stumps. His celebratory flick of the eyes, a gesture that went viral, was seen by some as controversial, but Abrar downplayed it.

“That's my style and I see nothing wrong with it. No official told me that I did anything wrong but if it hurt anyone, I am sorry for that. It was not my intention to hurt anyone,” said the spinner.

The tournament, however, ended in disappointment for Pakistan, as they were among the first – alongside Bangladesh – to get knocked out in the group stage.