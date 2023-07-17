‘I can get Kohli out easily’: Ex-Pakistan pacer's audacious call on Babar vs Virat debate

If there is one name, who has dominated the ODI batting charts then it is Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The right-handed batter, who plays immaculate cover drives, is currently the ranked one batter in the 50-over format and with the ODI World Cup approaching he will definitely play a key role in Pakistan's campaign at the megaevent. Ex-Pakistan pacer's audacious call on Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli debate

Despite carving a niche for himself, parallels have always drawn between him and former India skipper Virat Kohli, who has the potential to single-handedly turn the match around irrespective of the opposition. The same was witnessed when the two teams met the last time, which was at ICC T20 World Cup played in Australia last year. Rescuing India from 31/4 in a chase of 160, Kohli then went to score a match-winning 82 off 53 deliveries to drive India home.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, former Pakistan pacer Naved-ul-Hasan rated Babar above Kohli also justified his pick. The ex-cricketer, who has 110 international wickets in the 50-over format, feels Babar is more “technically sound” than Kohli, citing the dry patch the latter went through for a year and a half before roaring back to form.

“Whenever we compare Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, I always say Babar is more technically sound than him, and this is why he has rare failures. Kohli struggled recently for a year or year and a half because he is a bottom-handed player, and when these players fail it lasts longer,” said Naved on NADIR ALI PODCAST, the video of which is available on YouTube.

As per him Kohli has an array of shots as compared to Babar, but despite the limitations the Pakistan skipper makes maximum use of what's instore in his artillery.

“Babar is technically more sound but Kohli has more shots than him. However, Babar makes good use of his limited shots.”

“The reason Kohli has more shots than Babar is because the pitches in India are superb for batting, he plays in the IPL where he faces world class bowlers,” he said.

Naved also mentioned that it will be easier for him to dismiss Kohli between the two. “If I was in my old rhythm, then between the two I can get Kohli out easily. I had good outswing so I would have gotten him caught at slips or the wicketkeeper,” he added.

While Babar tops the ODI charts, Kohli is currently placed eighth among the top ten batters, with skipper Rohit Sharma placed on the tenth position.

