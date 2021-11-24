'I don't think they are in the same league': Ex-Pakistan captain says Axar talented but senior India spinner is 'better'

Team India's spin department has been a topic of hot discussion among fans, cricketers, and experts. After all, the country continuously produces a talented crop and the fight for a spot in the team is always a tense one. The latest to present his views on the same is former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who has drawn a comparison between senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja and future star Axar Patel.

While addressing the topic in a video on his YouTube channel, left-hander Butt quipped that while left-arm spinner Axar is talented but his teammate Jadeja is a complete player.

“Axar Patel is extremely talented, but Ravindra Jadeja is a complete player. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, he is an outstanding team man. So definitely when one player goes, his replacement comes,” said Butt.

He then added that the two aren't in the same league as the Jadeja is the “better option” currently.

“If you don't have Jadeja, then you have Axar Patel, but at the moment, I don't think Axar and Jadeja are in the same league. Axar is very talented and can take that place in the future, but Jadeja is the better option right now,” elaborated Butt.

Meanwhile, Butt recently praised India's new head coach Rahul Dravid and his approach following India's 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand in the T20I series.

"It only reflects utmost clarity and humility. And very realistic and professional talk because India did win but the other team just came from a World Cup final and hence it is not easy to mentally prepare for another international series so fast. They (New Zealand) also lost the toss. When you play so much international cricket, there is a difference in intensity as well. So he did take all these factors into account when making that statement. Yes India tested their bench strength, there was a new captain, new coach and they managed to win. But he is keeping them in line for the hunt. The actual target is the next target which will be in the next 10 months. So this is absolutely the correct and needed approach," Butt said on his YouTube channel.