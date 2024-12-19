Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'I don't run my mates out': Finch reveals brilliant backstory to Ashwin 'warning' him of run out at non-striker's end

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2024 10:37 PM IST

Aaron Finch spoke in detail about the story he posted to pay tribute to Ashwin following the latter's retirement.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch recently shared a cheeky farewell message for Ravichandran Ashwin after the legendary Indian spinner announced his retirement from international cricket. The two cricketers had crossed paths in the IPL, notably in 2018 when they both played together for the Punjab Kings. However, the duo had a memorable exchange during the 2020 edition of the IPL, when Finch, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, found himself on the receiving end of one of Ashwin's warnings for run out at non-striker's end.

R Ashwin opted not to run Aaron Finch out during a match in IPL 2020(Twitter)
R Ashwin opted not to run Aaron Finch out during a match in IPL 2020(Twitter)

The incident occurred in a match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, where Ashwin, fielding at the non-striker's end, noticed Finch had left the crease early. In a move that sparked debate, Ashwin stopped just short of dislodging the bails and instead offered Finch a gentle reminder to stay within the crease.

In his farewell post on Instagram, Finch paid tribute to Ashwin’s distinguished career, acknowledging both his immense skill on the field and his engaging personality off it. “One of the all-time careers. Congratulations R Ashwin. It was a pleasure to play with and against you,” Finch wrote, alongside a photo from their IPL encounter, which hilariously featured Ashwin warning Finch.

Finch speaks on the picture in detail

The former Aussie captain humorously recalled the incident on 7Cricket, thanking Ashwin for not running him out: “It was quite funny because I think he ran Jos Buttler out before that Mankading in IPL, and then I did it. He came here after the game and said, ‘I don’t run my mates out’, so I am very, very thankful for that!”

Finch also spoke further on his admiration for Ashwin, reflecting on their time together in the IPL.

“He’s someone who was unbelievable on the field, but then, off the field, he loved to sit down and talk cricket for hours. I had the pleasure of playing IPL with him, spending quite a bit of time,” Finch said.

“Overall, his contributions, his record speak for itself. The amount of wickets he has got, it’s just unbelievable.”

Ashwin's career has been nothing short of extraordinary, with over 700 international wickets, making him one of the most successful bowlers in cricket history.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On