Home / Cricket / I feel like I could still play: Liam Plunkett

I feel like I could still play: Liam Plunkett

“I feel like I’ve got over not being picked now and I’m in a different place. What they said to me over the winter -- after I found out online that I wasn’t in the South Africa squad -- was that they were going down a different route, a younger route,” said Plunkett.

cricket Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
England's Liam Plunkett
England's Liam Plunkett (Action Images via Reuters)
         

England cricketer Liam Plunkett still believes he is one of the best fast-bowlers in the country despite not getting picked in the 55-member training group recently.

Plunkett, who picked up three wickets in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand, stated not much has changed since last year and he can still do the job for the country on international level.

“I feel like I’ve got over not being picked now and I’m in a different place. What they said to me over the winter -- after I found out online that I wasn’t in the South Africa squad -- was that they were going down a different route, a younger route,” Plunkett was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“I still consider myself to be in the best one-day team in the country. I feel like I could still play. The World Cup was last year and nothing’s changed too much since then.”

The pacer also revealed he would be open to play for USA in the future. For that to happen, Plunkett will have to serve a necessary three-year residency period in the country to meet the eligibility criteria.

“It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show. “My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US.

“I’m English and I’ll always be an Englishman, but if I’m still fit and there’s an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?

“If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that,” he added.

