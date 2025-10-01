Usain Bolt interview: I have no problem with no one breaking my records

Mumbai: The world got a rare glimpse of Usain Bolt, who owned track and field like few have in history as an athlete and a showman, turned up for an athletics competition as a spectator at the recent Tokyo Worlds for the first time since he retired in 2017. Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt poses after an exhibition football game in Mumbai on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A few weeks later, India got a rare glimpse of that star, who landed in Mumbai last week and flew out after playing some football in the rain on Wednesday.

In his interview with HT, the Jamaican eight-time Olympic champion and 100m-200m world record holder talks about the rise of other nations in sprinting, women dominating it more than men currently, and what India can do to build on having an Olympic champion of their own in track and field.

The recent Tokyo Worlds were the first major track and field event that you watched in person since your retirement. Did you miss it at all?

I definitely miss competing, I would say. Just watching it from the stands... I realised it’s more stressful to watch than to actually compete. But overall, it was great.

You said in Tokyo that your timings have not been touched, despite all the technological advancements, simply because your generation was more talented. But what goes behind translating that talent into faster timings, that maybe is not happening in recent times?

It’s just a lot of hard work, you know. And, of course, having a coach like Glen Mills. That really, really does play a big role. But I don’t know, I don’t know what contributed to it (the timings being faster in his time). And I have no problem with no one breaking my records. I’m fine with that!

There seems to be much more buzz among the women in sprints and more world records on the verge of being broken, compared to the men. Would you agree, and why do you think that is?

Yeah, I do think so. I must say the women have been dominating for a while now. It’s just great to see. I’m really happy about that. I can’t really pinpoint one thing as to why that is the case. But it just shows that with hard work... They keep running faster and they keep pushing boundaries. They are dedicated, they want to be great, and they want to stand out.

Countries like Botswana, Italy, Canada, etc are winning major sprint medals. So are Europeans in African-dominated middle and long distances, where Jamaica is also stepping up. What would you attribute this rise of other nations to?

I think people are just believing in themselves a lot more now. They are not just saying, ‘you know what, these guys are going to win’, you know what I mean. They come out, they work hard, they can see the effort that’s been put in. People are finding talent in different places, and that is also inspiring a lot of the other countries.

Noah Lyles is 28, and among the older guys. Oblique Seville is 24, so is Kishane Thompson. Where do you see the future of sprinting going?

Again, it comes back to motivating the youngsters. Because the young guys know that stepping up, there’s a lot more competition out there that is all coming together. And I’m happy to see that, because that’s what everybody wants to witness: great competition and a high level of work.

Your rise took track and field to a different level in Jamaica. India has had an Olympic champion in javelin. How can India as a country build on it and ensure there’s more talent coming through?

For me, if you do research on our boys’ and girls’ championships, you’ll find athletes from all corners of the country come together in one championship to prove who is the best. And that is where a lot of the coaches can see talent and say, ‘Oh, this guy is very good, this girl has potential’. And I think that’s what you guys (India) need. I believe you have so many cricket competitions. So, similarly, they should have one big track and field competition, where every corner of the country will come together and compete. That’s where you will see talent. And then when you find a talent, you can help nurture it, develop it and take it forward.

You were a sporting superstar in its truest sense around the globe. What made you connect with people so naturally? We don’t get to see that now, or at least we don’t see it being that natural with athletes...

It’s just my personality, man. It’s who I am. I wasn’t afraid to be myself, even on the track. And that’s why people gravitate to me. Because they saw my personality, saw how fun I was. That’s just who I am, and that’s just who I was growing up as well.

And do you believe it continues to be important for track and field to have such natural personalities and showman stars?

Yeah. I definitely think you need a personality out there to stand out, to show the people, and to draw them into the track. And that’s what helped draw people towards track and field -- not just the competition, but also my personality.

If you were ever to become a coach, what would you tell a kid who’d come up to you, let’s say in Jamaica, as the key qualities to become a top sprinter?

For me, it’s just hard work and dedication. A lot of reps. A lot of time. And just believe in yourself. And believe that you can make it, no matter what.

How was your visit to Mumbai and Delhi -- meeting a new section of fans and playing some football for the Puma 5x5 All Stars game?

It was fun. It’s been wonderful. Great people, great kids. I’ve seen a good portion of the country. So I’m really happy.