I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Darren Sammy on racism during IPL

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 11:27 IST

A few days after revealing that he was subjected to racial comments while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has now decided to personally contact the ones who used call him by that ‘derogatory word’.

Sammy released a video on Monday on Instagram, in which he elaborated his feelings when got to know the meaning of the word he and Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera were called in the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room.

“I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture describe black people,” Sammy said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“This does not apply to all people, so after I found out a meaning of a certain word, I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for SunRisers Hyderabad, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people,” he added.

Sammy, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014 seasons of IPL, said that at the time when he was being called with the word, he didn’t know the meaning, and his teammates used to laugh every time after calling him by that name.

“I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny,” Sammy said.

“Now, I realise it was degrading, I will be texting you guys and I will ask you as to when you called me with that name, did you all mean it in any bad way or form? I have had great memories in all my dressing rooms, so all those who used to you call me with that word, think about it, let’s have a conversation, if it was in a bad way then I would be really disappointed,” he added.

Interestingly, Sammy’s teammates during that time in SRH, the likes of Irfan Pathan, Venugopal Rao, and Parthiv Patel, however said they were not aware of any such racial comments made towards the West Indian all-rounder.

“I was there with him (Sammy) in 2014. I feel had this really happened, the matter would definitely have been discussed. So I’m not aware of such things as nothing was discussed in a larger way. But at the same time, we need to educate our people because I’ve seen them (racial jibes) in domestic cricket,” Irfan said.

The former Windies skipper has been a vocal supporter of the protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of an African-American man named George Floyd.

Sammy had also made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism.

