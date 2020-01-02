‘I’m very much a traditionalist,’ Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath gives clear answer on 4-Day Test proposal

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:36 IST

The health of Test cricket has been a matter of grave concern for the International Cricket Council (ICC) for quite some time now and a recent report in ESPNCricinfo stated that ICC’s cricket committee plans to recommend trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 World Test Championship cycle.

This has led to varied reactions from former players and fans. Indian cricket Board president, Sourav Ganguly, said it is too early to comment. “First we will have to see the proposal, let it come… It’s too early to say. Can’t comment just like this,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

But former Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath is quite clear about what he feels.

“I’m very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is.”

“To me five days is very special and I’d hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward.

“In respects to changing how many days its played, I’m actually against it. I like the way it is,” MacGrath was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au ahead of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

Day/Night Test matches have been introduced to try and bring back crowd to the stadiums for Test matches and it has catalysed a change in numbers. But the ICC it seems wants to go for the jugular, something that has divided opinions in the cricketing world.