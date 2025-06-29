Search Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'I made Sachin Tendulkar's name': England legend's dramatic claim; ignores Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 29, 2025 12:33 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar vs Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli - England legend settled the GOAT debate

The greatest batter across generations has been a never-ending debate in world cricket, and South African-born England legend Allan Lamb has been the latest expert to have his say on the matter, as he picked Sachin Tendulkar over Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli, before making a flamboyant claim on the 52-year-old.

Allan Lamb had his say on Sunil Gavaskar vs Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli
Allan Lamb had his say on Sunil Gavaskar vs Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli

Speaking to PTI, the 71-year-old, who represented England in three World Cups and 79 Tests, did not think twice when asked to pick across the three generations of Indian batters who have dominated international cricket. In fact, he claimed that he put Tendulkar on the world map, recalling his encounter with the 18-year-old during a Test match. Lamb had dropped him at slip, and the Indian batter later went on to score a century in that game.

"Sachin easily. I played against him when he was 18. I dropped him at slip and he went to get 100 (in a Test match). So I always say to him, it was me that made your name," he laughed.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant uninstalled WhatsApp, switched off his phone and punished himself after 'stupid stupid stupid' MCG shot

The two faced off in only three international games during India's tour of England in 1990. Lamb referred to the match in Manchester, where Sachin scored an unbeaten 119, his maiden Test century to help India draw the game.

Lamb added: "Kohli is a brilliant player, he's got all the shots, he can score quickly. But if you want the best player I played against, that Indian player is Sachin, even ahead of Sunny. The only thing I would have liked to see Sachin play the West Indies, where Sunny scored runs against the West Indies. He was probably the only Indian to score runs against those quicks."

Lamb, however, picked Kapil Dev as his favourite Indian cricketer of all time, with whom he had shared the dressing room at Northamptonshire.

He said: "I love the way Kapil Dev played. We played together at Northampton. I remember him coming over, and I saying, 'Kapi, I'm so pleased that you've come over. We need to strengthen our bowling'. He said, 'no, I haven't come to strengthen my bowling. I've come to better my batting. I've come here as a batsman, which I always enjoyed."

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / 'I made Sachin Tendulkar's name': England legend's dramatic claim; ignores Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On