‘I see a new no.1 Test bowler coming’: Dale Steyn makes a bold prediction

South Africa fast-bowler Dale Steyn has heaped praise on Pakistan bowling sensation Mohammad Abbas after his stunning performances in the ongoing Test series against Australia in the UAE.

On the fourth day of the second Test, Abbas broke the backbone of Australian batting line-up by taking four quick wickets to lay the foundation for an emphatic win for the hosts. Abbas ended the innings with his second five-wicket haul of the match and guided his team to a 373-run win over the visitors.

Following Abbas’ stellar show, Steyn took to social media to shower praise on the pacer and said that the Pakistani pacer will go on to become the new no.1 bowler in the longest format of the game. Steyn’s post read: “I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas”.

Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that Abbas is an incredible bowler in all conditions. His post read: “I am only watching & I reckon @Mohmmadabbas111 has had me out 10 times already this morning .... Incredible bowler in all conditions .... #PAKvAUS”.

Earlier, in the first innings of the Abu Dhabi Test, Abbas picked 5/33 to help Pakistan gain a huge first innings lead.

Moreover, his exploits in the ongoing series has helped him become the first pacer in the world to scalp 15 wickets in a Test series in the UAE.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 14:17 IST