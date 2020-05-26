I tell him ‘you’re like my wife’: Shikhar Dhawan on India teammate

cricket

The home series loss to England in 2012 was the end of the road for the Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag opening duo. In the following series against Australia, Gambhir got dropped and Murali Vijay was selected to open with Sehwag. After two poor outings in the first two Test matches of the series against the Aussies even Sehwag was axed and in came another Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan.

In the third Test at Mohali, Dhawan scored 187 on debut and shared a 289-run opening stand with Vijay, who went on to score 153. That shut the door on Sehwag forever, while Gambhir would make sporadic returns before he too called it a day.

Dhawan and Vijay were successful at the top of the order for India for some time and that left some good memories for either of them. Dhawan, recently spoke to India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Instagram live show Reminisce with Ash and spoke about the camaraderie he shared with Vijay.

“He is a lovely character both on and off the field. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul. For everything he is a bit like ‘not like this, not like that’. I am a ‘bindaas’ character,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

“I tell him ‘you’re like my wife’. Sometimes, when we don’t take a run, we have an argument but it gets sorted soon. And it’s very difficult to understand him. You need to have a calm mind and patience to understand him.

“But he is a lovely chap. I love opening with him. We have done very well for the country. We are still very good friends. Of course, I look forward to spending time with him and having a good laugh with him.

“Sometimes, when he says something, I don’t understand. But after 1-2 years, when I recall what he said, I understand it then,” the left handed opener added.

Both Dhawan and Vijay find themselves out of the Test set up now with youngsters Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shah stepping up. Rohit Sharma too has made a stunning comeback to Test cricket as an opener.

Dhawan and Vijay will have to put in the hard yards in domestic cricket if they are to harbour any hopes of opening together in Test cricket for India in future.