'I will pick 5 and include Pakistan also': Former India captain Sourav Ganguly picks semi-final contenders for World Cup

With Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualifying, the final 10 teams for the 2023 ODI World Cup have finally been decided. The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19 this year. It will be the first Men's Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India. India had earlier co-hosted the event with other countries on the Indian subcontinent in 1987, 1996 and 2011. Sourav Ganguly picked his semi-final contenders for the 2023 World Cup.(Getty)

The final is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Kolkata will host the semi-finals. All eyes will be on the hosts, who have lately been disappointing in ICC events. Recently, they lost to Australia in the WTC final, having reached the summit clash for the second year in a row.

Speaking to RevSportz, former BCCI chief and India captain Sourav Ganguly picked five teams who have a chance to make it to the semi-finals in the showpiece event. "It’s very hard to say (teams that could make the semi-finals)," he said.

"Australia, England, India. You can never underestimate New Zealand in these big matches. I will pick five, and include Pakistan also. Pakistan better qualify so that we will have the India-Pakistan semi-final at the Eden Gardens," he further added.

India are already scheduled to face Pakistan in the league stage on October 15, and it is expected to be the most attractive match in the World Cup.

Commenting on India's struggles in knockout matches in ICC events, Ganguly explained, "We don’t perform well sometimes, in crucial phases. I don’t feel it is mental pressure, but all about execution. They are mentally strong people. Hopefully, they will cross the line soon. At least we qualified to the finals of the WTC, which is also an achievement. And yes, we have a chance. We have got good players, plenty of them. Hopefully, we will do it this time."

"Pressure will always be there. When they played before also, there was pressure. Rohit Sharma has five centuries in the last ODI World Cup. I am sure there must have been pressure on him then also. Pressure is not a problem. I am sure they will find a way to succeed. During Rahul Dravid’s playing days, there was pressure to perform, and now that he is the head coach, there is pressure on him to deliver. That will not go away, and I don’t think pressure is an issue," he added.

