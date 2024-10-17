‘I won’t be returning for IPL 2025': Dale Steyn's major announcement, quits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach

Fast bowling great Dale Steyn has confirmed he will not be returning to the Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next edition as their bowling coach. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn(Getty)

However, the former South African pacer will continue with the franchise’s other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have won both the editions of the competition so far.

“Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025,” Steyn wrote on X.

“However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let’s try make it THREE in a row,” he added.

Steyn was not a part of SRH’s successful campaign in IPL last year as he made himself unavailable for the campaign in which the 2016 title winners and 2018 runner-up qualified for the final.

The former New Zealand bowler James Franklin had filled in for the former South African pacer.