ICC Champions Trophy winners list: India, Australia most prolific team; rain-marred 2002 final; revival after 8 years

The ICC Champions Trophy is all set to return after an eight-year gap, with defending champions Pakistan hosting the 2025 edition of the ODI tournament. The event will be held across four venues in two different nations. It will be hosted in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi for matches played in Pakistan, while all India games will be played in Dubai. The first semifinal will be staged in Dubai, and the second will be in Lahore, but the venue for the final will depend entirely on India's qualification. ICC has kept a reserve day for the summit clash. India won the Champions Trophy in 2013

The Champions Trophy was inaugurated in 1998 as the ICC Knockout Trophy, with the concept of raising funds for non-Test-playing nations and popularising the sport in associate countries. However, the format has changed since 2002. While associate members were involved in the tournament until 2004, the format was revised again to include only the top eight teams based on ICC ODI ranking six months prior to the beginning of the tournament. However, since 2013, it began losing its relevance in international fixtures before getting scrapped after the 2017 edition as ICC did not host the Champions Trophy in 2021. But it was reinstated in 2025.

Overall, seven teams have played all eight previous editions of the Champions Trophy, with India and Australia, both two-time champions, being the most prolific sides.

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, we look at the past winners...

1998, winner - South Africa: The ICC KnockOut trophy or the International Cup, conceptualised on FIFA Confederations Cup, comprised nine teams in the inaugural edition. It was the first tournament, besides the ODI World Cup, which included all Test-playing nations. India beat Australia to make the semis but lost to West Indies. South Africa, on the other hand, beat England and Sri Lanka to make their first major tournament final. Hansie Cronje scored an unbeaten 61, while Jacques Kallis picked up a five-wicket haul as the Proteas beat the former ODI world champions to claim a four-wicket win in the final.

2002, winner—New Zealand: Held in Kenya to increase the sport's popularity in the nation, the tournament comprised 11 teams. Based on rankings, India failed to earn a direct qualification in the knockout stage but beat the host nation to secure the berth. They beat Australia yet again and took down the defending champions, South Africa, in the semis to make the final. However, despite a century from the skipper, the Sourav Ganguly-led side lost to the Kiwis in the final game.

2002, winner - India, Sri Lanka: Originally slated to be held in India, the tournament was moved to Sri Lanka after the former did not grant an exemption from tax. The tournament's third edition had 12 teams - 10 Test-play nations along with Kenya and Netherlands. The teams were divided into four pools, with one team from each group making the semifinal. Sri Lanka beat Australia in the first semifinal, while India took down Proteas in the other game. However, the final was abandoned due to rain, and the ICC announced India and Sri Lanka as joint winners.

2004, winner—West Indies: The ICC retained the format, with the USA being a fresh addition after it qualified by winning the 2004 ICC Six Nations Challenge. The West Indies emerged as champions after beating England in front of a packed Oval crowd.

2006, winner - Australia: The tournament, reduced to 10 participants, was not confirmed until mid-2005 after ICC agreed to grant India the hosting rights over the government making revenue tax-free. The West Indies put on an inspiring show, where they made it through the qualifiers to make the final, but despite beating Australia in their group-stage tie, they failed to get over the line in the final, losing by eight wickets on D/L method. Australia, hence, clinched their maiden trophy.

2009, winner—Australia: Reduced further to an eight-team contest, the tournament was initially slated to be held in Pakistan before being moved to South Africa over security concerns. The eight teams were divided into two groups. Australia became the first and only team to successfully retain the trophy, beating New Zealand in the final by six wickets.

2013, winner - India: A wondrous show from Shikhar Dhawan (363 runs) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (12 wickets) saw India become the second team to win the title twice. The MS Dhoni-led side beat hosts England in the final by five wickets.

2017, winner—Pakistan: The 2013 edition was expected to be the final Champions Trophy, with the ICC proposing a World Test Championship to replace it. However, it was reinstated in 2014 after the WTC concept was cancelled. On the back of another inspiring show from Dhawan (338 runs), India made the final again, but suffered a humiliating 180-run loss after a top-order collapse.