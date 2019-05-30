ICC Cricket World Cup: Mohammad Amir likely to miss Pakistan’s opener against West Indies - Report

Pakistan will start their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against West Indies on Friday, May 31, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and if reports are to be believed a key member of the squad is set to miss the all important opening match.

According to a report in Geo News Amir is not completely fit and has informed coach Mickey Arthur about the same. He has asked for more time to rest before gearing up for the remaining matches in the tournament.

According to sources quoted by Geo news, Amir has informed coach Mickey Arthur about his fitness issue due to which he wants more rest before gearing up for the next important matches and the team management has decided to not let him play on Friday against West Indies.

ICC WORLD CUP 2019 - FULL COVERAGE

Amir, who was not part of Pakistan’s preliminary squad for the tournament, was included in the final squad along with fellow left-arm paceman Wahab Riaz as the selectors relied on experience for the big tournament.

Amir had played a pivotal role in guiding Pakistan to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy as he destroyed India with a superb spell of swing bowling in the final. He though has not been in great form in the run up to the tournament.

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:18 IST