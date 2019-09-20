ICC makes another goof up, lists Rahul Dravid as left-handed batsman in Hall of Fame

cricket

In a major goof-up, the ICC listed former India captain Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman in their Hall of Fame page on the website. Dravid, last year, became the fifth Indian to be inducted in the Hall of Fame along with Australia legend Ricky Ponting and England women’s stalwart Claire Taylor during the ICC Annual Conference in Dublin in July. But ICC forgot to properly check their website page as it lists the Indian batting legend as a left-handed batsmen.

“BATTING: LEFT-HAND” was written in Dravid’s section on the ICC website, drawing massive flak from social media.

To mark the occasion, Dravid had received his commemorative cap from fellow ICC Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the fifth and final ODI between India and the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India from 1996 to 2012, and scored a total of 24,177 runs across the two formats.

Dravid on Friday was spotted in Indian cricket team’s training session ahead of the 3rd and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match by registering a comprehensive 7-wicket win the 2nd T20I at Mohali. The first match of the series was washed out without a ball being bowled at Dharamsala.

Dravid, who is the head of cricket in National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru was spotted having a candid chat with India head coach Ravi Shastri ahead of the series decider. BCCI took to twitter to share the photograph with the caption “When two greats of Indian Cricket meet.”

Dravid has been instrumental in shaping the future of Indian cricket as the head coach of India A and India U19 teams and was recently appointed the head of cricket at NCA by BCCI in July.

