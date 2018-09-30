Rohit Sharma jumps to second spot in latest ICC ODI Rankings, Virat Kohli sits at the top

India opener Rohit Sharma has jumped to the second spot and he is only behind skipper Virat Kohli in the latest ICC ODI rankings which was released on Sunday.

In the bowler’s list, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah retained his number one spot but Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav made giant strides after a string of good performances in the recently-concluded Asia Cup and he is now placed at the number three spot.

Stand-in-skipper Rohit led from the front in the absence of regular captain Kohli and fired India to their seventh Asia Cup title in the UAE. He smashed 317 runs in five innings which was inclusive of one century and two half-centuries, at an astonishing average of 105.66.

His opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, also took giant strides on the list, climbing four spots to sit at No.5. The left-hander was the leading scorer in the tournament, accumulating 342 runs in five innings with two centuries to his name.

With 10 wickets in six games, Kuldeep Yadav climbed three spots to sit at No.3 on the list, his best-ever rank with his career-best points – 700. Bumrah continues to top the charts for bowlers as he was in brilliant form throughout the Asia Cup, especially in the death overs, where he did not concede a single boundary in more than nine overs. With eight wickets in four games, he was the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

The other Indian to make massive gains after a triumphant Asia Cup campaign was Ravindra Jadeja, who marked his comeback to the ODI team with seven wickets in four outings. He moved up 14 places to No.39.

Rashid Khan, who picked up the most wickets in the competition, moved up to No.1 in the all-rounders’ list and held on to his spot behind Bumrah among the bowlers.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 12:52 IST