'ICC vs BCCI behind the scenes': Ex-Pakistan cricketer's explosive remark on Rohit's press conference after WTC Final

Ex-Pakistan cricketer's explosive remark on Rohit's press conference after WTC Final

Rohit Sharma spoke in detail about the scheduling of WTC Final, as well as lack of “camera angles” for Shubman Gill's dismissal in the WTC Final.

Team India faced a disappointing defeat to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship last week, and the post-match press conference from Indian captain Rohit Sharma triggered debates on social media. Rohit spoke in detail about the side's loss but also raised questions over the scheduling of the final, as well as the limited use of technology for key umpiring decisions (in reference to Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal on Day 4).

Rohit Sharma during a press conference at the WTC Final(ANI)
Rohit agreed to the idea of a three-Test series for the WTC Final, and also stated that June is not the “only month” to play the titular clash.

"I would prefer a best-of-three final for the World Test Championship as it would be ideal to compete over 3 Tests after all the hard work, over 2 years, in reaching the final. However, we need to find a window for that. It would be ideal if there are 3 Tests in the next cycle," Rohit had said.

“June is not the only month to play the WTC final. It could be played anywhere in the world, not just in England.”

Regarding the dismissal of Shubman Gill, Rohit stated that more camera angles should've been used.

“… more camera angles should have been shown. There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We've got 10 different angles in IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen,” he had said.

Rohit's comments triggered debates on social media and former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has now spoken on the India skipper's remarks, stating that this was Rohit's own way of taking a dig at the ICC. Latif stated that Rohit is hitting the ICC with these statements.

“He asked the ICC directly. 'Why in June?' I had said the same thing earlier. And why only in England? Who was he telling all this to? ICC, of course,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“On Shubman Gill's catch, he talked about the lack of camera angles. He hit the ICC directly. Behind the scenes, it's ICC vs BCCI. The 38.5 percent increase that you read about (report that BCCI will receive 38.5 percent of ICC's earnings)... there's no ICC release on that. It was a report on a website. Who wrote that? There is conflict of interest,” he further said.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
