ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Former Australia cricketer makes ‘bold prediction’

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:19 IST

World Cup winner Mel Jones feels the Women’s T20 World Cup will see West Indian Deandra Dottin’s record for the fastest ever century to be broken by New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

“My bold prediction is that Deandra Dottin’s 38-ball hundred might just go this World Cup and if it does I think it will be Sophie Devine,” Jones said on this week’s episode of The Unplayable Podcast as quoted by www.cricket.com.au.

“There is no ground big enough for her and she’s the leading wicket-taker in T20s with the ball for New Zealand as well.

“She has just this presence, she’s captain now so I think definitely her from New Zealand (is one to watch).”

Devine is in the form of her life and scored a maiden T20 international century, a brutal 105 from 65 balls against South Africa in Wellington, a knock which featured 12 fours and three sixes.

“Yes, you’ve got big X-factor players like an Ash Gardner coming in and just bombing sixes left, right and centre and that might get you over the line but it might be a four-ball spell somewhere in the middle that changes the game.

“Fielding, as always, is critical - if you don’t bring you’re A game there you won’t get through. I think you can look back over it and say the little moments in games right throughout where someone in the team put their hand up and won it and collectively that will get them over the line,” Jones said.