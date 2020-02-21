ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: How Poonam Yadav, the Indian spin wizard, sunk Australia

cricket

A veteran of more than 60 T20 internationals and close to 50 one-day internationals but Poonam Yadav still has the energy of a youngster, looking to make it big at the international stage. India’s best spinner for quite some time, Poonam’s guile and googlies have often left some of the best batswomen in the world bamboozled. On Friday, the leggy turned on the style for a young Indian team as they defeated hosts and defending champions Australia in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Four wickets, and an almost unplayable spell later, Poonam was adjudged the player of the match. Making a comeback to international cricket after a long injury lay off, Yadav’s simplicity and modesty was on display during the post match presentation.

“I want to thank my teammates, the physio and the doctors who helped me get back to fitness.

“This is the third time I have missed a hat-trick, but god is great. He has helped me recover from injury and if we play like this we will win the trophy,” a rather relieved Poonam said after India beat Australia by 17 runs.

Poonam Yadav came on to bowl in the 10th over of Australia’s innings with the hosts placed comfortable at 58/2 needing just 75 runs to win in 66 deliveries. Yadav’s first strike was half-centurian Alyssa Healy. The leggie beat the Aussie keeper-batswoman in the flight. Healy tried to work the ball to long on but got a leading edge and was safely pouched by Yadav herself.

She then produced a magnificent over, scalping two wickets in two balls. Rachael Haynes was stumped after she was beaten in flight and Elysse Perry was done in by the wrong one as Australia were devastated by the twin strike. Yadav would have had her hat-trick as she induced an edge off the bat of Jesse Jonassen, only for keeper Taniya Bhatia to drop the catch.

Yadav would get her fourth in as an under edge of Jonassen’s bat was collected by Bhatia in the 14th over. Yadav cleaned up the big hitting Ashleigh Gardner but the delivery was deemed illegal as it had bounced twice before hitting the wicket.

Yadav, who is India’s highest wicket taker in T20 internationals, finished the last T20 World Cup as India’s joint highest wicket-taker as well. She will be the key if this Indian team has to go all the way in the tournament.