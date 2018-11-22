ICC Women’s WT20 - India vs England semifinal: Harmanpreet’s ton kickstarted campaign, says Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian women’s cricket has found a new star at the ongoing ICC Women’s WT20 in the West Indies. Top order batsman Jemimah Rodrigues might be all her 18 years but her composure and maturity in the middle is beyond her age. The right-handed batswoman has made handy contributions in the four matches so far and is looking forward to play a crucial role in India’s semi-final against England.

In an interview given to the BCCI, Rodrigues has said that the team is not worried about the past and are looking to stay in the present while taking on a strong England team. India lost last year’s 50-over World Cup final to the English women in a close fight but that is not bothering this team according to Rodrigues.

“We don’t talk about the past. We want to stay in the present and stay positive. Yes, we spoke about last year’s final but the focus is on the job in hand and how we can do it well.”

Talking about the key moments in India’s unbeaten campaign so far, Rodrigues spoke about Harmanpreet Kaur’s century in the opening match against New Zealand and the crucial partnership she shared with her captain in the match that gave a great start to the tournament.

“Harry di’s (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj’s knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign”

Since this is her first global tournament, the Mumbai player also spoke about the big learnings from the tournament.

“Not be in awe of any team in a big tournament is what I have learnt. Just want to give my best for the team. The second thing that I learnt is how to prepare for a match. If my preparation is good then it will be easy for me to execute it in the middle and that is what I have learnt in this tournament. The third thing that I have learnt is how to enjoy the game. I started playing cricket for this reason and I want to continue enjoying the sport.”

India take on England in the second semi-final on Friday morning. The Indian women are aiming to enter the final of the WT20 for the first time. They have lost in the semi-final stage twice earlier.

