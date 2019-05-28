ICC World Cup 2019: Andre Russell continues brilliant form with 23-ball fifty in warm-up game against New Zealand

Andre Russell was one of the top performers in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and the West Indies all-rounder continued his destructive run of form as he slammed a 23-ball fifty during the ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up encounter against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Russell, who was awarded the most valuable player of IPL 2019, scored 54 runs off just 25 deliveries and his innings consisted of seven boundaries and three massive sixes. He dominated the Kiwi bowlers completely and slammed two sixes and a number of boundaries off the bowling of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Earlier, Shai Hope scored a brilliant half century while Evin Lewis slammed a fifty as West Indies posted a massive total of 421. This is the last warm-up match for the Windies before their opening match against Pakistan on May 31.

A successful campaign at the World Cup will not only end a four-decade long drought but will also unite the people of the Caribbean, feels West Indies skipper Jason Holder.

“It would mean a lot to us if we were to win it. It’s something we’ve won before and it’s always said in the Caribbean that if West Indies cricket is doing well then the West Indian people are happy,” Holder told ‘The Guardian’.

West Indies, who are the reigning Twenty20 champions, have a proud history at the ODI World Cup, winning the first two editions of the tournament in 1975 and 1979 and making the final of the third. However, after struggling for nearly two decades, a few stunning wins against England in Tests recently lifted their spirits.

“You saw it in the recent England series. Everywhere we went in the Caribbean, people were full of high praise for our efforts and winning performances.

“Success on the cricket field puts a smile on West Indian faces. Seeing us succeed and even dominate again gave the whole region a huge lift. Hopefully we can continue to bring the people of the region closer,” the 27-year-old said.

