ICC World Cup 2019: Anguished Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed lashes out at ‘TV gods’

A day before they take on South Africa in a must-win match at Lord’s, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed blasted former cricketers for getting personal in their criticism after the defeat to India. Ahmed has been a consistent target by Pakistan fans and former players like Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis but the censure has often turned disparaging, even abusive.

For a long time during Saturday’s media conference, Ahmed was trying his best not to get drawn into making any remark that would send TRPs through the roof. But he couldn’t resist in the end. “Unke nazar mein to hum player hi nahi hain; Sab khuda ban ke TV pe baithe hain (In their eyes, we are not even players. They have become gods on television),” said Ahmed when asked about criticism by former players.

“If I say anything then it will become an issue, so I say nothing. You can say anything and family and people at home see it and (ask you). The team pressure is there and there are a lot of incidents in the media and social media. Pakistani fans we know are jazbaati (emotional) and their anger is justified and how disappointed they are. Jitna dard un logo ko hota hai, use zyada dard hum logon ko hota hain (we are more disappointed than they are),” he said.

It all started when Ahmed was asked what was more dangerous for the Pakistan team, the media or social media.

“They are both the same—this is not in your hands and it has become so much that you can’t put an end to this. If this happened to everyone, people would understand how much things hurt. Psychologically it makes a difference. People say and do what they feel. They make these videos and it keeps getting repeated and there is an effect on people. Criticise someone, but don’t abuse people,” said Ahmed.

Two days ago, a man had body shamed the Pakistan captain in a video that went viral. “Bada naam Pakistan ka roshan kiya aapne (You have made Pakistan really proud!),” he said to Ahmed, who was carrying his child in his arms. The Pakistan captain stopped and stared back once, before walking off. According to a Pakistani journalist, the video did more good to Ahmed than bad. “The public emotion is with him now,” he said. The man has since apologised.

The three most difficult matches—England, Australia and India—are out of the way, but Pakistan have to win the remaining four to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

Asked to compare the scenario with that of the 2017 Champions Trophy that Pakistan won after losing to India earlier in the tournament, Ahmed said he never takes himself too seriously to be disappointed.

“I try to remain the same. This is a difficult time and I am grateful I have stayed around good people and these people stand by me,” he said.

