ICC World Cup 2019: David Warner inside-edges ball onto stumps, but doesn’t get out

David Warner tried to fend a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, but in the process, inside-edged the ball onto the stumps during the ICC World Cup match between India and Australia. However, fortunately for Warner, the bails weren’t dislodged. Warner survived and India were left looking for their first wicket. The Australian was batting on 1 in the second over at that time.

Shikhar Dhawan hit a sparkling century to help India post 352 for five against Australia in a key World Cup clash at the Oval on Sunday.

The opening batsman led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted -- a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the sunny conditions in south London.

Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combine with Hardik Pandya for a 81-run third-wicket stand that saw the pair pummel world champions Australia’s bowlers.

The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma (57) that set the tone for the innings.

India’s total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland’s 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 19:50 IST